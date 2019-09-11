WEEPING WATER – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team started the season with two wins in their opening three matches.
The Chieftains opened the season with a triangular at Johnson County Central on Aug. 29.
The Thunderbirds were able to dispatch the Chieftains in straight sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19.
Senior Emma Lloyd led a 13-hit attack against JCC with four kills. Sophomore Haley Bedlan and senior Allison Frye added three apiece.
Bedlan led the Chieftains defensively with 17 digs.
Sophomore Heidi Krajicek dished out 13 set assists for the Chieftains.
Junior Mya Hays and Frye led the Chieftains in serve receive.
Yutan bounced back with a three set win over Elmwood-Murdock in the nightcap. The Chieftains dropped the first set 21-25, but bounced back to win the next two 25-14 and 25-23.
Bedlan and Frye led the attack with seven kills apiece.
The Chieftains were efficient from behind the service line finishing with 14 aces and just six errors in the 65 attempts. Krajicek and senior Anna Vandenack combined to score 21 points from behind the line.
Bedlan and Hays combined to finish with 18 digs to lead the team defensively.
Krajicek handed out 22 set assists.
The Chieftains made it back-to-back wins on Sept. 5 when they were able to notch a three set win on the road against Cedar Bluffs.
Yutan was able to win 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17 behind a strong serve that netted 12 aces and just six errors.
Yutan slammed 22 kills and were led by Bedlan and Lloyd came through with seven apiece.
Hays finished with a career-high 20 digs, Lloyd added 14 more.
Krajicek handed out 19 set assists.
After a night off, the Chieftains returned to the hardwood for a tournament in Weeping Water on Sept. 7.
The Chieftains played well at the Weeping Water tournament and finished with three wins against just one loss.
Yutan opened the tournament with a 25-17 and 25-16 win over the Irish of Falls City Sacred Heart.
Frye, Vandenack, Lloyd and Bedlan all finished with five kills to lead Yutan offensively.
Lloyd and teammate Christina Kerkman led the way defensively with 13 and eight digs respectively.
Krajicek handed out 21 set assists.
Yutan made it two tournament wins in a row when they were able to defeat Conestoga in straight sets 25-19 and 25-15.
Vandenack finished with a season-best eight kills. Frye added four more.
Hays was terrific defensively finishing with a career-high 24 digs.
Krajicek handed out 17 set assists and scored eight points from behind the service line and led the team with three aces.
Yutan’s lone tournament loss came at the hands of undefeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in three sets 16-25, 25-20 and 24-26.
Bedlan hit .226 and finished with a team-best eight kills.
Hays piled up a team-best 23 digs and Lloyd added 12 more.
Krajicek handed out 17 set assists.
Yutan capped the tournament on a winning note downing Wilber-Clatonia 25-13, 19-25 and 25-19.
Vandenack and Lloyd combined to lead the way offensively with seven and six kills respectively.
Hays and Lloyd played well defensively finishing with 17 and 11 digs respectively.
Krajicek dished out 16 set assists.
The 3-1 tourney finish moved the Chieftains record to 5-2 on the season.
