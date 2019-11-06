WEST POINT – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team saw their season come to an end in West Point on Oct. 28 with a loss to the Mead Raiders in Class C2-2 sub-district tournament play.
The Chieftains opened sub-district play against Tekamah-Herman and downed the Tigers in four sets.
The Chieftains were able to rally after losing the first set by a score of 23-25. Yutan bounced back to win the next three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-20.
Yutan finished with 44 kills against Tekamah-Herman and were led by sophomore Haley Bedlan who came through with 14 while hitting a tidy .324.
Senior Emma Lloyd also played well offensively finishing with nine kills. Senior Anna Vandenack added eight more.
The Chieftains piled up 14 ace serves against the Tigers and it was Allison Frye leading the way with a season-high six.
Bedlan, junior Mya Hays and Lloyd combined to finish with 51 of the teams’ 81 digs defensively.
Sophomore setters Heidi Krajicek and Christina Kerkman finished with 16 and 17 set assists against the Tigers.
Bedlan led the team in serve receive.
The win put the Chieftains into the sub-district semifinals against the fourth-ranked Mead Raiders.
The Chieftains succumbed in three sets, but played the Raiders tough, especially in the second set.
Yutan lost the first set 15-25, but went toe-to-toe with the Raiders before losing set two 28-30. Mead won the third set 25-16.
Bedlan finished with seven of the Chieftains’ 20 kills.
Lloyd scored seven service points and led the team with three ace serves.
Hays and Kerkman combined to lead the way defensively with 11 and eight digs respectively.
Krajicek paced the team with nine set assists.
Bedlan and Hays led the team in serve receive.
The 1-1 finish in postseason play ended the Chieftain season with a record of 14-16.
