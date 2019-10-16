LOUISVILLE – The Yutan Chieftain volleyball team lost three matches on the court last week.
The Chieftains were dealt a straight set loss at home by rival Ashland-Greenwood on Oct. 8.
AGHS downed the home team 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16.
The Chieftains struggled offensively trying to hit through the Bluejay block and managed just 18 kills while hitting .022.
Sophomore Haley Bedlan led Yutan at the net with seven kills.
Bedlan and sophomore Heidi Krajicek finished with six digs apiece defensively.
Krajicek handed out 15 set assists.
Junior Mya Hays led Yutan in serve receive.
On Thursday, the Chieftains traveled to Louisville for a triangular with the Lions and Fort Calhoun Pioneers.
The Pioneers beat Yutan 25-15 and 25-15.
The Chieftain offensive struggles continued against the Pioneers and they finished with just 14 kills. Senior Allison Frye led the team with five.
Lloyd and Bedlan paved the way defensively, finishing with five digs a piece.
Bedlan and Frye led the team in serve receive.
Krajicek dished out nine set assists.
Louisville was able to get past the Chieftains in the nightcap, winning in straight sets 25-13, 25-19.
Bedlan led the Chieftains offensively with five kills.
Senior Emma Lloyd led the way defensively with a season-high 19 digs.
Bedlan and Frye led the Chieftains in serve receive.
The three losses last week dropped Yutan’s record to 11-11 on the season.
