WAHOO – The Yutan wrestling team competed in a pair of inviationals last week starting with a Thursday invite at Freeman High School.
The Chieftains sent nine wrestlers to the meet and finished third after scoring 97 team points.
Chieftain grapplers Sean Henkel, Isaac Kult and Caden Egr all finished with gold medals at the meet.
Henkel, wrestling at 138 pounds, finished with a record of 4-0 which included an 8-5 decision over Seth Fairbanks in the gold medal match up.
Kult won three matches at the invite, including a third quarter pinfall over Conner Nun from Fillmore Central in the 145-pound match for first place.
Egr wrestled four times and racked up four more pins while capturing the gold medal in the 170-pound weight division.
Chieftain freshman Trev Arlt finished runner-up at the meet after falling to Hayden Schalk of Nebraska City in the 120-pound gold medal match up.
The Chieftains returned to action two days later when they made the short trip to Wahoo to take part in the annual Bishop Neumann Invitational.
The Chieftains finished third at the invite as nine wrestlers combined to score a season-high 150 points.
Henkel (138) remained on a roll while capturing another invitational title. Henkel improved to 29-7 on the year with five more victories.
Egr (170) notched two more wins to win the gold medal and improved to 34-6 on the year.
182-pound sophomore Josh Jessen won all five of his contested matches to capture the gold medal in Wahoo. He improved his record to 30-12 on the season.
Kult added a second place finish in Wahoo with his lone loss coming to Hunter Randolph Millard South in the 145-pound match for first place. The loss dropped his record to 28-12 on the season.
Chieftain 285-pounder Tyler Pinkelman had his best day of the season, finishing with a record of 4-1 and piling up 22 points toward the Chieftain total.
Arlt (120) improved to 35-10 on the year after earning a third place medal in Wahoo.
152-pounder Jesse Keiser finished 3-2 at Bishop Neumann and added a third
The Chieftains next action will come at the ECNC Conference tournament in Weeping Water on Feb. 7.
