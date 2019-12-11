NEBRASKA CITY – For the fifth consecutive season the Yutan Chieftains opened the basketball season with a tournament at Nebraska City Lourdes High School.
The Chieftains opened the season with a dominating defensive performance leading to a 35-21 win over Elmwood-Murdock.
The Chieftains started slowly, scoring just one point in the first quarter, but rebounded with 19 in the second to take a 20-11 lead into the halftime locker room.
Yutan did not have a field goal until senior Anna Vandenack sank a 3-point basket early in the second quarter.
The Chieftains made four 3-pointers in the second quarter including one each from reserves Rachel Pohl and Lily Moroschak.
“We did not panic after the first quarter and I thought that was important. I had a bunch of nervous girls with four new starters,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel. “It was nice to see some shots go down from a variety of girls in that second quarter. They shot without hesitation and that’s what you want.”
Vandenack led the Chieftains with 12 points and added eight rebounds.
Freshman Laycee Josoff added nine points.
Senior Emma Lloyd led the Chieftains with eight boards while senior point guard Molly Davis led the team with five assists.
The Chieftains returned to the floor on Saturday to play the rated Knights of Lourdes Central Catholic.
The Chieftains led at the half and by as many as seven in the third quarter, but the home team converted at the free throw line late in the game and pulled out the 34-29 victory.
Vandenack led the Chieftains with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Lloyd added four points and five boards while Davis came through with six points and three assists.
“This was an opponent who is rated, returns 4 starters, including 6-3, 6-0 and 5-10, and has a talented group of young players and at their place. So we had our work cut out for us. We rose to the challenge and competed extremely well. They have more depth than we do and it took its toll late,” added Henkel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.