TEKAMAH – The Yutan Chieftain football team improved to 4-3 on the season with a wild 41-36 road win over the Tekamah-Herman Tigers on Friday night.
Yutan led 14-7 after one quarter and 21-20 at the half.
The road team extended their advantage to 35-28 after three quarters and 41-28 in the fourth quarter before hanging on for the 41-36 victory.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Chieftains.
The Chieftains piled up 445 yards of total offense and were able to win despite giving up 438 yards rushing to the Tigers.
Yutan junior quarterback Brady Timm accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.
He was efficient in the passing game, completing 5-of-7 for 142 yards. He threw touchdown passes to junior Dillon Mahrt and sophomore Sam Petersen covering 36 and 68 yards.
He added 40 yards rushing and scored a pair of short yardage touchdowns in the run game.
Junior running back Caden Egr added to his state best rushing total after gaining 242 yards on 41 carries against the Tigers and added two touchdown runs.
Egr has rushed for 1,381 yards and 10 touchdowns on 214 carries in seven games. He is averaging 197.3 yards rushing a game this season.
Egr and sophomore Ethan Christensen paced the defense with 10 tackles apiece.
Timm, sophomore Isaiah Daniell and junior Caleb Beutler all recovered for fumbles for the Chieftains.
The Chieftains will play the second-ranked team in Class C-2 at home this week when they welcome the Oakland-Craig Knights to town for a 7 p.m. contest.
