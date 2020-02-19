TECUMSEH – The Yutan girls basketball team brought an end to a three-game losing streak with a 55-24 victory over Johnson County Central on Feb. 13.
Prior to playing the Thunderbirds however, the Chieftains endured a tough 45-42 overtime loss on the road against the Centennial Broncos on Jan. 11.
The game was close throughout with the Chieftains clinging to a 19-18 halftime advantage.
The Chieftains led 21-18 early in the third quarter before Centennial was able to use a 10-1 run to build a 28-22 lead.
Centennial led 36-29 before the Chieftains utilized an 11-4 run to get back into the game.
Senior Emma Lloyd scored to tie the game at 40 with 5.5 seconds left in the game and was fouled. After a timeout, she was unable to convert the free throw and the game went into overtime.
The Chieftains were held to just two points in the overtime period and were defeated by three points.
Foul shooting was a problem for the Chieftains the entire game. They converted on 8-of-24 from the charity stripe, including just 4-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
“This was a game we should have won, plain and simple. You must convert at the line and we attacked the
basket well enough to continuously get to the line. We just could not make enough,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.
Senior Molly Davis led Yutan with 14 points and added four rebounds and four steals.
Freshman Laycee Josoff played well and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Yutan was able to bounce back on Thursday night with a big win over their conference rival.
Yutan scored 29 first half points and did not look back while posting the 31-point win over JCC.
The 15-point halftime advantage grew to 49-17 and 55-18 in the second half.
Yutan forced 21 turnovers and outrebounded the Thunderbirds 41-34.
Davis filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Senior Anna Vandenack scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Sophomore guard Heidi Krajicek scored nine points off the bench for the Chieftains.
“We had lost three straight games despite playing pretty well defensively and our defense helped us widen the margin in this game. We played best when we score in transition and we were able to do that some tonight,” Henkel added.
The Chieftains began sub-district tournament play on Feb. 18 against Tekamah-Herman. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
