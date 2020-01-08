YUTAN – The Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team took to the floor for the first time in nearly two weeks when they welcomed Raymond Central to town for a contest on Jan. 3.
Yutan built a 27-13 halftime lead and went on to cruise to a 55-34 victory over the Mustangs.
The win moved the Chieftain record to 5-3 on the season.
The Chieftains forced 23 Mustang turnovers and got big offensive games from seniors Molly Davis and Anna Vandenack.
Vandenack scored a game-high 19 points and added a team best 12 rebounds.
Davis filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists.
“We were sluggish at times, missing some close-range shots and failing with a few defensive fundamentals. But we also did some nice things that we can build upon. I thought we attacked their zone defense pretty well and found some nice shot opportunities,” said Yutan Coach Rod Henkel.
The Mustangs scored the game’s first point, but the Chieftains were able to steadily build their lead throughout the game.
“Raymond Central hit some shots and played tough. We were able to force some turnovers and hopefully we made things uncomfortable for them,” added Henkel
The Chieftains played Omaha Concordia at home on Jan. 7. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
The Chieftains will host the Mead Raiders on Jan. 10. The girls varsity game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.