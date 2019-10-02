NORTH BEND – The Wahoo cross country teams traveled to North Bend to take part in the annual North Bend Invitational on Sept. 26.
The boy’s team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 33 team points. Schuyler won the meet with 32 points.
Like his team, Wahoo senior Grant Crockett finished runner-up at the meet in North Bend.
Crockett finished behind
only Peyton Davis of Aquinas Catholic with a time of 17:34.
Three other Warriors medaled at the meet including sophomore Josh Graber. Graber finished fourth at the meet (career best) after finishing the 5K course in 17:57.
Senior Jerstan Zeleny ran 13th at the meet after posting a time of 18:42 and sophomore Michael Robinson finished 14th with a time of 18:47.
Other Warrior runners included freshman Garrett Grandgenett (22, 19:00) and
sophomore Carson Reynolds (23, 19:03).
“The boys are beginning to round into shape,” said Wahoo Coach Karla Curran. “We only had 21 seconds between our third through sixth boys. Now they just have to close the gap between themselves and Graber.”
The girl’s team had the top runner at the meet and finished fourth with a team total of 77.
Senior Zoe Christenson left with the first place medal after crossing the finish line first with a time of 20:30.
“Zoe ran a smart race. She was patient, and sat back,
waiting for the right time to make her move,” stated Curran.
Other Warriors finishers included freshman Megan Robinson (24, 23:25), sophomore Hannah Jorgensen (25, 23:28), freshman Esmeralda Perez (31, 24:34) and freshman Samantha Sutton (46, 26:15).
The Warriors will travel to Lincoln for the annual Lincoln Lutheran Invitational held at Pioneers Park on Thursday.
The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
