WAHOO – The Wahoo cross country teams hosted the annual Wahoo Invitational on a beautiful afternoon at Wahoo High School Sept. 12.
The girls team finished fifth at the meet after scoring 93 team points.
Senior standout Zoe Christenson led the way, finishing second with an impressive time of 20:30.
Teammate Hannah Jorgensen also finished in the top 30, running in 27th place with a time of 23:43.
Other Wahoo finishers included Esmeralda Perez (32, 24:11), Megan Robinson (36, 25:32) and Grace Darling (41, 26:04).
The boys team finished seventh at the meet after accounting for 110 team points.
Senior Grant Crockett finished third at the meet. completing the 5K course in a blistering 17:19.
Teammate Jerstan Zeleny also finished in the top 30 at the meet, finishing 28th with a time of 18:39.
Other Wahoo finishers included Garrett Grandgenett (38, 19:03), Trenton Erdmann-Hughes (42, 19:09), Josh Graber (42, 19:16) and Ethan Havlovic (50, 20:01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.