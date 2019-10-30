KEARNEY – The Wahoo cross country teams traveled to Kearney to compete in the annual NSAA Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 25.
The Wahoo boys’ team finished seventh among 12 Class C teams in Kearney.
“I told the boys going in if we could finish in the top six in the team standing, we would have a good day,” replied Wahoo Coach Karla Curran. “We finished seventh, so we were very close to that goal.”
Wahoo senior Grant Crockett led the Warriors in Kearney finishing with a 24th place finish after completing the course with a time of 17:42.4.
Right on his heels was sophomore Josh Graber. Graber finished 25th at the state championships with a time of 17:42.8.
Other Wahoo finishers at the state meet included sophomore Michael Robinson (68, 18:49), freshman Garrett Grandgenett (71, 18:51), senior Jerstan Zeleny (79, 19:12) and sophomore Carson Reynolds (84, 19:22).
The girls’ team finished 10th at the state meet after accumulating 143 team points.
Senior Zoe Christenson, as she has all season, led the Warrior girls’ team in Kearney.
She finished fifth at the state meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 20:09. It was Christenson’s first state medal and it earned her all-state status.
Other Wahoo varsity finishers included freshman Marke Zeleny (69, 22:30), sophomore Hannah Jorgensen (78, 22:56), freshman Megan Robinson (86, 23:29), freshman Esmeralda Perez (87, 23:41) and freshman Samantha Sutton (94, 25:43).
“I couldn’t be more proud of Zoe and the entire girls’ team,” commented Curran. “They worked hard, and with Zoe’s leadership ended up as one of the top 10 teams in Class C,” added Curran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.