WAHOO – As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr and his staff have been busy adapting and adjusting operations and the scope of their youth programs.
In March, WPR made the decision to suspend all t-ball, coach-pitch and player-pitch registration. On Monday, WPR made the decision to re-open registration.
Youth baseball and softball registration will continue through June 1.
Only mail in registrations accompanied with a check will be accepted. A registration form can be found on the youth baseball and softball webpages.
Stuhr made the decision to accept checks only because if the season needs to be canceled, issuing a refund would be made easier.
“We are not sure what the restrictions will be in June, we wanted to make sure that we are prepared if it is possible for us to play,” said Stuhr.
Stuhr acknowledged that if current guidelines and restrictions are not relaxed in June, it would be impossible to have a youth season.
If restrictions are relaxed enough to move forward with a season Stuhr anticipates the first games being played on June 22.
“We want to give teams three weeks to practice and get organized for the season,” said Stuhr.
The youth baseball and softball season typically starts the week after Memorial Day weekend.
While registration has opened for baseball and softball, the Civic Center, Senior Center and Community Thrift Store remain closed.
Stuhr said that all three indoor facilities will remain closed through May 31.
All city parks, trails, ball fields and greenspaces remain open, but are all subject to the current health order prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people.
All city playgrounds and play structures will remain closed according to Stuhr.
On Tuesday, Stuhr opened up the registration for the flag football and youth volleyball seasons. Registration will continue through July 6 and will follow the same guidelines as the baseball and softball registrations.
“That registration would have begun in April typically,” he added.
Many questions still remain when it comes to the Outdoor Aquatic Center.
The Aquatic Center typically opens Memorial Day Weekend, but due to the pandemic the opening of Wahoo’s popular summer hot spot will be postponed.
Stuhr said that a decision on the fate of Aquatic Center will be made on or before May 29.
Stuhr said that the decision will be final and will either be a season-long cancellation or will be a plan for an abbreviated summer pool schedule.
“Other pools have already made the decision to remain closed for the rest of the summer. We want to continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as new information and directives become available,” Stuhr added.
