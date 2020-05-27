WAHOO – The city of Wahoo made the decision to reopen the Wahoo Civic Center on June 1.
The decision to reopen the facility was announced on May 20.
The Civic Center closed on March 18 and by the time it re-opens on June 1 will have been closed for 75 days.
In a statement issued by the city of Wahoo it was made clear to patrons that operations will be significantly modified and will look different than prior to the shutdown in mid-March.
The city of Wahoo is asking for patience and cooperation as they take the first steps with a ‘phased in’ approach.
The hours for the Civic Center will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Civic Center is also adhering to member-only access.
Only members will be admitted access into the Civic Center. No daily fees, punch cards or guest passes will be accepted for entry.
The Civic Center is also implementing a reservation system for entry. The reservation system will ensure the ability to maintain capacity limits.
The reservations can be made by phone only (402) 443-4174.
The Civic Center will be taking reservations over the phone for admission on June 1 and 2 on May 28 at 10 a.m.
The Civic Center will be closed on May 30 and May 31 and will resume taking reservations on June 1.
Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance.
Reservations will be made on the hour and will be for a maximum of 60 minutes (this includes any time changing in the locker rooms).
The entire hour must be spent in the same activity space. Activity spaces include the fitness room, weight room, pool area, gymnasium and locker rooms.
Capacity limits for each area include, fitness area (6), weight room (4), pool (4), gymnasium (8) and locker room (4).
Access is limited to one reservation per person per day.
Reservations may only be made for those included in your membership.
A maximum of two individual reservations may be made per activity area.
It was also announced that a preliminary question screening will be conducted before any reservation is accepted.
Age restrictions have also been implemented.
Children under the age of 13 will not be allowed in the facility until further notice.
13 and 14-year old children must be accompanied by someone at least 19 years of age.
The locker room will be available for changing only. Lockers will not be made available.
The racquetball courts, whirlpool, game room and meeting room will remain closed.
Members with a reservation will be required to check in each time they utilize the facility. Those wanting to come into the Civic Center will have their temperature checked and it must be less than 100.4 degrees for admittance to be allowed.
A waiver and ‘acknowledgement form’ must be completed and signed by all members the first time they use the facility.
No sports equipment will made available for check out. Patrons are asked to carry in and carry out their own sports equipment.
No pick up or informal games or competitions of any kind including 1-on-1 basketball will be allowed in the gym. Only individual drills and shooting will be allowed.
Only the first row of bleachers in the gym are open. The remainder of the bleachers will remain closed.
The pool slides are closed.
Drinking fountains will not available for use and patrons are asked to bring their own water bottle and workout towel.
