WAHOO – It came down to a coin flip on Saturday morning to determine if number-one ranked Wahoo was going to be a #1 or a #2 seed in the Class C-1 playoffs.
The Warriors and the second-ranked Adams Central Patriots each finished the season with identical 9-0 records and an identical 46.3333 NSAA power point ranking.
The head-to-head tiebreaker, total number of victories over first division teams and four additional tiebreakers still left the teams deadlocked in the quest for the top seed in the Class C-1 playoffs.
“After the game on Friday night we had a pretty good idea that it might come down to a coin flip on Saturday morning,” said Wahoo Coach Chad Fox.
Warrior Activities Director Robert Barry, a representative from Adams Central and Nate Neuhaus with the Nebraska School Activities Association all took part in a conference call where a coin was flipped determining where the two school’s would begin their quest for a Class C-1 championship.
“We called tails and we lost, that’s all I know,” said Fox who wasn’t a part of the conference.
As a result, the Warriors received the second seed and will play host to the Boys Town Cowboys on Friday night at Wahoo High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Cowboys will take a four-game winning streak into the game with the Warriors and are 6-3 overall on the season.
The Cowboys return to the playoffs after missing the postseason last season.
The two teams last met in the postseason in 2006 when Boys Town was able to record a 21-0 win over the Warriors.
The last regular season meeting resulted in a 28-6 road win for the Warriors on Sept. 6, 2013.
Despite not playing in six years, Fox is quite familiar with the Cowboys.
“They have really good athletes and their team speed is usually superior to the team’s they play. They try to spread you out, but they can also get under center and run the ball in between the tackles. I really like the matchup, the guys know they will have to be ready to play,” Fox added.
While the Cowboys figure to rely on their speed, the Warriors will lean on what has been the best offensive and defensive lines in Class C-1.
Wahoo has scored 448 points (49.7 per game) and have given up a Class C-1 low 40 total points all season (4.4 per game).
The Warriors have rushed for 2,537 yards and have passed for 847 through nine games.
Senior running back Trevin Luben is on his way to another 2,000 yard campaign and heads into the game with the Cowboys with 1,453 yards and 27 touchdowns on 187 carries.
Sophomore running back Colin Ludvik has added 648 yards and 10 scores on just 74 carries.
Senior signal-caller Thomas Waido spearheads a capable passing attack. He has completed 70-of-108 through the air for 810 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Junior Cooper Hancock leads Wahoo with 23 catches, senior Luke Partridge leads the way with 218 yards and senior Peyten Walling leads the way with 5 TD catches.
When looking over the defensive statistics, the most eye-popping stat comes in rushing yards allowed.
For the season, Wahoo opponents have 282 rush attempts for 325 total yards. That comes out to 1.15 yards per rush and just 36 total yards rushing per game.
The passing game has not worked against the Warriors either. The nine teams on the schedule have combined to pass for 511 total yards, one touchdown against seven interceptions.
All-in-all, the Warrior defense is giving up less than 93 total yards a game.
Senior Kole Bordovsky enters the postseason as the Warriors’ leading tackler with 111.
Junior linebacker Grant Kolterman has added 79 tackles and has caused four fumbles and has recovered two.
Seniors Callan Phillips, Brandon Swahn, Gunnar Vanek and Kalon Cooper have formed an impenetrable front this season and keep offensive lineman off the two all-state candidates at linebacker.
Luben and Hancock have each picked off a pair of passes while spearheading a ball-hawking physical secondary.
Friday night’s winner will get the winner of Friday’s Columbus Scotus/Bishop Neumann game on Nov. 8.
