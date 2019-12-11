FRIEND – The Yutan Chieftain wrestling team finished fifth at the annual Bob Arehart Wrestling Invitational held at Friend High School.
The Chieftains finished with 125.5 team points on Saturday.
Freshman Quaran Cook paved the way for the Chieftains at the invitational. Cook finished 5-0 scoring all five of his victories by pinfall, including a first period pin over Thomas Barnes of Fillmore Central in the 195-pound championship match.
120-pounder Trev Arlt added a second place finish at the meet after winning three of his five matches. Both of Arlt’s losses came at the hands of Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central.
Zach Krajicek finished third at the Friend Invitational. He finished 3-2 with all three of his pins coming via pinfall, including one in five seconds and another in just eight seconds.
170-pound junior Caden Egr added a third place finish at the meet and added 18.5 points to the team total. Egr’s lone loss came at the hands of eventual meet champ Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central in a tough 6-5 decision.
160-pounder Jesse Keiser added three wins in Friend and finished fourth with a record of 3-2.
