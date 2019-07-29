LINCOLN — It was the All-Star basketball game that wouldn’t end.
But when it finally did, the Blues posted a 116-107 double-overtime victory over the Reds on Monday night at the annual Nebraska Coaches Association game at Lincoln North Star.
“Both teams made plays,’’ Blues coach Luke Olson said. “These were two evenly matched teams, so I guess this doesn’t surprise me.’’
Olson, the head coach at Bennington, said the outcome was secondary to the event.
“The kids enjoy being here, and so do the coaches,’’
he said. “It’s a great experience for everyone.’’
The Reds, coached by Scott Lamberty of York, led 25-24 after the first quarter and 53-51 at halftime. They opened that advantage to 76-71 after three quarters before the Blue squad rallied in the fourth.
Mason Hiemstra of Alliance scored the Blues’ first nine points of the fourth quarter to help his team rally. But a pair of late free throws by Connor Riekenberg of Lincoln East forced the first overtime with the game tied at 96.
The Blues led by five in the first four-minute OT, but the Reds rallied once again. A layup and a late 3-pointer from the corner by Wes Dreamer
of Lincoln East tied it at 103 and led to a second overtime.
A steal and layup by Wahoo’s Winston Cook put the Blues ahead, and this time, Olson’s squad wouldn’t give up that lead. Cook added a layup, and then a 3-pointer by Bennington’s Karson Gansebom and a basket from Lincoln North Star’s Josiah Allick extended that advantage to nine.
The Reds never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
Cook, who finished with a game-high 24 points, said he was getting a little tired by the end.
“I wish we could have won it in regulation,’’ he said. “But the game was a lot of fun and I’m glad that we won.’’
Jaden Horton of Lincoln High scored 21 for the Blues while Allick had 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Dreamer led the Red squad with 22 points. Bellevue West’s Nico Felici and York’s Brady Danielson each had 20.
Felici, a Missouri Western recruit, pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.
Olson said it was a well played game despite the limited preparation time.
“We practiced twice on Sunday and had a short one (Monday) morning,’’ he said. “That’s not a lot, but I think both teams gave the fans an entertaining game.’’
Wahoo’s Blake Lacey scored three points and added two steals for the Blue squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.