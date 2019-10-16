WAHOO – The Wahoo Warriors hosted the Capitol Conference Cross Country meet on Oct. 9 at Wahoo High School.
The meet was scheduled for Oct. 10, but officials moved the meet to Wednesday.
Despite cool and windy conditions, runners turned in outstanding performances, including a pair of Wahoo seniors.
Senior Grant Crockett won the boys race and teammate and fellow senior Zoe Christenson won the girls race.
Christenson ran a personal-best time and set a new course record after crossing the finish line with a time of 20:06.
Next across the line for the Warriors was freshman Megan Robinson. Robinson finished 13th at the meet with a time of 22:25.
Other Warrior scorers were Marke Zeleny (17, 22:31), Hannah Jorgensen (21, 23:03), Esmeralda Perez (27, 24:28) and Samantha Sutton (32, 26:18).
The girls’ team finished in fourth place.
“It was definitely a good day for most of our girls,” said Wahoo Coach Karla Curran. “Zoe continues to impress with another outstanding performance.” Crockett pulled away late in the race to win with a personal-best time of 17:11. Freshman Garrett Grandgenett earned a conference medal after posting a career-best time of 18:28.
Warrior Michael Robinson also finished in the medals, running 15th with a time of 18:36.
Other Warrior scorers at the meet included Carson Reynolds (18, 18:51) and Jersten Zeleny (27, 19:34).
The Warriors finished third in the team standings.
“Grant ran a very smart race today and beat some very strong runners,” said Curran. “We will need all of our boys to run at their best, if we want to have a chance at qualifying next week.”
The Warriors will compete in the Class C-1 District meet in Omaha on Oct. 17.
