WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo volleyball team improved to 6-1 on the season with a pair of wins over Platteview and Norfolk Catholic last week.
The week started with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14 straight set win over conference foe Platteview in Springfield on Sept. 10.
Wahoo hit .391 against the Trojans and were led by sophomore Mya Larson who finished with a season-high 24 kills while hitting .477. Larson has a team-high 141 kills in seven matches.
Senior Lillie Mann and junior Elle Glock added four kills apiece.
Wahoo served at 93 percent against Platteview and finished with six aces.
Senior libero Kendal Brigham led Wahoo defensively with 17 digs while junior Kelsie Sears also played well, finishing with 16.
Glock handed out 28 set assists, giving her 176 on the season.
Wahoo returned to the floor on Sept. 12 to play host to the Norfolk Catholic Knights at Wahoo High School.
The sets were close, but in the end, the top-ranked Warriors were able to secure a 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 win over the visitors from Norfolk.
Wahoo hit .222 and finished with 55 kills.
Larson led the way with 29 while Sears chipped in 13 more.
Larson scored 12 points and led the team with three aces.
Sears, Larson and Brigham all finished with 22 digs to lead the way defensively.
Glock dished out 40 set assists against the Knights.
