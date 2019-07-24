WAHOO – Demolition Derby fans and competitors had to make a change to their calendar this year.
For years, the demolition derby was held on the closing Sunday of the Saunders County Fair.
Organizers made the decision to move the event to the opening Sunday in 2019.
Saunders County Agricultural Society President Kris Kavan said it was a two part decision.
“Having it on the Aug. 4 date was going to be a challenge. The officials had a conflict and many of the drivers were going to be at other events,” Kavan stated.
Moving it up a week also accomplishes something that Kavan has been looking to do for a couple of years.
The final Sunday of the fair is a big day for 4-H kids and their exhibits and by eliminating the derby it shifts the focus entirely on 4-H, according to Kavan.
“I’ve been looking to do that for the past couple of years and the conflicts made it an easy decision,” Kavan added.
The 2019 demolition derby will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
The fair’s derby features stock cars, compact cars and combines.
The derby features a $12,000 purse based on a 30 car entry. The winner will be eligible to run at the State Fair.
Check-in will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the gates will close at 12:30 p.m.
A pit meeting will be held at 12:40 p.m. and the first heat will start promptly at 1 p.m.
Grand stand admission for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and kids under the age of 5 are admitted for free. Pit passes are also available.
“I am expecting a more cars this year. The crowd is always strong and I expect that to be the case again, even with the date change,” Kavan added.
