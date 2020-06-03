WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann football program will continue their transition into a new culture this season with the hiring of the school’s third different head coach in as many years.
Hall of Fame Coach Tim Turman stepped down at the end of the 2018 season after leading the Cavaliers into the Class C-1 semifinals where they lost to the Ord Chanticleers. Turman won 307 games in his career and coached the Cavaliers for 38 seasons.
Last season, longtime assistant coach Doug Lanik stepped in as head coach and led the Cavaliers to a 5-0 start in 2019. The Cavaliers finished with a record of 6-4 after losing to Columbus Scotus in the Class C-1 playoffs.
This season, the Cavaliers will be coached by Richard Evans who has spent more than two decades playing and coaching football.
Evans, 46, grew up in Bingham, a small town west of Hyannis in western Nebraska.
Evans played high school football in Hyannis and played two years of college football at Chadron St. before transferring and graduating from the University of Nebraska Kearney.
He has taught and coached at Litchfield, Fillmore Central, Perkins County and at Ogallala, where he became intimately familiar with Bishop Neumann Cavalier football.
Evans was the Indians defensive coordinator entrusted with stopping the Cavalier offense in 2015 and 2016 in the Class C-1 playoffs.
Neumann won both games and Evans called the 2016 Cavalier offense the best that he has seen in his years on the sidelines.
“That 2016 team was really good. With Noah at quarterback and all of the playmakers they had they were tough to stop,” Evans said.
After teaching at Ralston High School last year, Evans is excited to take over the storied Cavalier football program.
“Wahoo is such a strong football community. The two programs have had so much success, it’s a tremendous opportunity for me to be a part of a program with so much tradition,” Evans said.
2020 may turn into a rebuilding year for Evans and the Cavaliers.
Nine players return this year who either started or played a lot of snaps a season ago.
The Cavaliers will have a new starter at quarterback, will have to replace senior David Lilly who accounted for nearly 1,400 yards and 26 touchdowns and return only three linemen with varsity experience.
With limited varsity experience returning, one advantage Evans does have will be the return of assistant coaches Tom Gerdes, Tim Rezac, John Wonka, Mike Vedral and Lanik who agreed to return as an assistant in 2020.
“I have had some long conversations with Doug and Tom about philosophy and scheme and we are on the same page and ready to go,” Evans added.
One thing is for certain, the Cavaliers are going to remain a run-first team.
Evans is going to implement the flex-wing offense. A run-first, option style offense made famous by the Navy Midshipmen.
“We want to be a physical run-first team. We will need to find a quarterback to fit our system and will need to continue to develop some of our young guys up front,” Evans said.
Wonka will coordinate the defense, which will remain an even four-man front.
“I believe in the four-man front. We won’t change much up on the defensive side of the ball,” Evans added.
These days you can find Evans working with athletes in the weight room and soon he hopes to get onto the practice field to start implementing his new offense.
“It’s been a challenging past couple of months. Hope
fully we will be able to get through this and be ready to go in August,” he said.
Evans lives with his wife Michele and three children Tayler (14), Kade (11) and Jacie (8) in Gretna.
He will commute every day to what he calls his ‘dream job’.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be an 11-man football coach and to be able to do it at such a special place is a tremendous opportunity that I am extremely grateful for,” he said.
