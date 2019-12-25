TECUMSEH – Prior to competing at the Johnson County Central Invitational on Dec. 21, the Chieftains welcomed Omaha Concordia, Roncalli Catholic and West Point/Beemer to town for a quadrangular on Dec. 19.
Yutan won all three duals downing Concordia 45-36, West Point/Beemer 54-18 and Roncalli Catholic 36-27.
Chieftains Janson Pilkington (106), Trev Arlt (126), Isaac Kult (138), Sean Henkel (145), Quaran Cook (195) and Ethan Bishop (220) all finished with perfect 3-0 records at the quadrangular on Thursday night.
The Chieftains returned to action on Saturday to take part in the annual Johnson County Central Invitational.
Yutan was able to edge Sutton for the invitational title on Saturday.
Yutan scored 170 team points, edging Sutton by just four points.
Four Chieftains earned gold medals on Saturday including Arlt who finishing with a perfect 5-0 record at the Saturday meet while improving to 14-2 on the season. Arlt pinned Sean Long of HTRS in the 126-pound gold medal match.
Junior Caden Egr also captured a gold medal at the Thunderbird Invitational.
Egr finished with a perfect 4-0 record capped by a first period pin over Addison Cousin-Hardrick of Mount Michael Benedictine in the 170-pound championship match up. Egr improved to 11-1 on the season with the win.
Sophomore Josh Jessen also finished in first place on Saturday and scored 24 points at the meet for the Chieftains. Jessen pinned all four of his opponents on Saturday including Sam Driewer of Lincoln Christian in the 182-pound first place match up. Jessen upped his record to 11-4 on the season.
Cook remained undefeated on the season (16-0) after cruising to five more wins in Tecumseh. Cook scored five first period pins on Saturday with none of his matches lasting longer than 47 seconds.
Henkel finished 4-1 at the meet with his lone loss coming against Caleb Eggelston of Johnson County Central in the 138-pound gold medal match.
Jett Arensberg (132) finished third and Isaac Kult (145) finished fourth on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.