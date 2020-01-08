NEBRASKA CITY – The fourth-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier boys basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season with two more big wins.
The Cavaliers broke open a close game with Omaha Gross Catholic in the second half and pulled away for a 56-28 win in Omaha on Jan. 2.
Neumann outscored the Cougars 36-12 over the final 16 minutes to pull away for their seventh straight win.
“After allowing just 16 points the first half I was very impressed with how the boys stepped up with an outstanding defensive effort giving up only 12 points the second half and only 28 total for the game,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
Neumann forced 19 of their 27 turnovers in the second half leading to a number of easy baskets on the offensive end.
Neumann turned the ball over just five times and shot 50 percent from the field.
Senior Taylen Pospisil led the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. He also came away with three steals.
Seniors Teagan Ahrens and Joe Fisher also played well offensively finishing with 13 and 10 points respectively.
Junior Karson Sander led Neumann on the boards with five.
The Cavaliers returned to the floor on Jan. 4 when they traveled to Nebraska City to take on Lourdes Central Catholic.
Another strong defensive effort led to a 56-24 win on the road.
Neumann limited the Knights to just six points in the first half and led 23-6 going into the halftime locker room.
“Our defense has really been outstanding so far this season and tonight was a prime example of that. The boys played outstanding giving up only six first half points and 24 for the entire game,” added Weiss.
Fisher finished with a career-high 23 points and added four steals on the defensive end while leading the Cavaliers to the victory.
Senior Jarrett Kmiecik also had a good all-around game for the Cavs finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sander and senior Trey Miller each came away with five rebounds.
