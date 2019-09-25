MEAD – The fourth-ranked Mead Raider volleyball team improved to 8-0 on the season with straight set wins over College View Academy and East Butler.
The Raiders beat the Eagles 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 in Lincoln on Sept. 17.
The Raiders hit .396, something that veteran Coach Keshia Havelka was focused on heading into the match.
“”I was extremely pleased with our hitting percentage,” said Havelka.
The Raiders also finished with 12 aces compared to just five for their opponent.
“We try and finish 2-to-1 in that category,” Havelka added. Junior Becca Halbmaier led the team with five.
Sophomore Emily Quinn led the Raiders with 28 set assists and played well defensively while adding eight digs.
Sisters Demmy and Delaney Patocka combined for 25 digs defensively.
Sophomore Bri Lemke finished with 10 kills on just 15 swings.
“She was unstoppable last night,” Havelka added.
Delaney Patocka added eight kills and hit .375.
The Raiders remained on the road on Thursday when they traveled to Brainard to take on the East Butler Tigers.
Mead won in straight sets 25-14, 25-16, 25-4.
“Overall we played well, but at times we were flat,” said Havelka.
The Raiders finished with a season-high 15 aces serves and were led by Lemke who finished with a career-high five.
Halbmaier led the team with 15 kills and hit .500 against the Tigers.
Quinn handed out 33 set assists.
Delaney Patocka led the team with 12 digs defensively.
