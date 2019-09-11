DWIGHT – The East Butler Tigers fell at home to the undefeated Wisner-Pilger Gators on Sept. 6 in Dwight.
All 34 points were scored in the second quarter. The Gator defense was able to secure the win after turning away the Tigers multiple times in the second half.
Senior quarterback Jaden Rhynalds accounted for all 14 of the Tiger points.
He connected with sophomore Trevin Brecka on a 10-yard touchdown pass and then returned a second quarter kickoff 79 yards for a score.
Rhynalds completed 21-of-33 through the air for 154 yards and a touchdown and he also threw an interception.
He also rushed for 60 yards on 22 carries to lead the Tiger ground game.
Brecka and senior Wade Wright each caught six balls in the passing game, combining for 90 yards.
Brecka led the defense with 13 tackles and added an interception.
Rhynalds added 12 tackles and teammate Collin Bouc added 11 more.
Sophomore Noah Paseka came through with six tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Tigers will travel to Central City to play Nebraska Christian on Sept. 13.
