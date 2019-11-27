MEAD – Mead alum Lyle Havelka returns to Mead High School this season as the new head coach for the girls’ basketball team.
It is Havelka’s first head coaching job, but he is no stranger to the gym.
Havelka coached youth basketball and baseball teams while attending Midland University in Fremont.
Havelka headed up the Raiders girls’ junior high basketball program last year.
Havelka put his team through two-a-days last week and thought that the girls responded well.
“You never know how those early morning practices are going to go, but overall I thought that they responded pretty well,” said Havelka.
With the season opener just a week away, Havelka has leaned on the experience of four returning starters to get the rest of the girls acclimated with a new system.
“It’s still a new process, but we have some experienced smart basketball players here and the girls have all bought in,” said Havelka.
Three seniors return and all three have played a lot of varsity basketball.
Abby Miller, Delaney Patocka and Jaden Felty all return and each bring unique skills to the team.
Miller appears fully recovered from an ACL injury and brings grit and toughness into the mix.
Patocka is a scrappy defender who can step out and hit a 3-pointer.
The diminutive Felty is the team’s best outside shooter.
Two sophomore’s also return and they are really good.
Emily Hebenstreit returns this season after averaging 15.3 points a game during a fantastic freshman campaign. She sank 35 3-pointers and shot 72 percent from the free throw line.
Quinn averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and led the Raiders with three steals a game.
“We ask a lot out of those two. They both have a great understanding of the game,” Havelka added.
Havelka stated that his team is going to play an up-tempo style on the offensive end and will play primarily man-to-man on the defensive end of the floor.
“I’m a man-to-man guy and we will press and try to play a full court game,” Havelka stated.
Mead will open the season on Dec. 6 when they welcome conference foe Johnson County Central to town.
