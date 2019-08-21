DAVID CITY – The Blue River softball team will open the season at home on Thursday night against Twin River and Schuyler in David City.
Veteran Head Coach Greg Jahde enters the season with 12 seniors on the roster and many of them have varsity diamond experience.
The Panthers are coming off a season which saw them finish with a record of 9-18
Fairbury ended the Panthers season with a 12-2 win in the Class B-4 district tournament in David City.
“With the combination of experience coming back and moving people around to fill holes it leaves us with a few question marks,” said Jahde.
Jahde has compiled a career record of 88-130 in his seven seasons in the dugout.
Seven starters return for the Panthers including senior pitcher Aspyn Harrison. Harrison finished 8-15 on the mound last season with a 4.41 ERA. She was also the team’s best hitter, finishing with a .367 average and 25 RBI.
Also back is junior catcher Kira Pavlik. Pavlik is solid behind the plate and .215 last season and scored 21 runs.
Three players return with varsity experience in the outfield, including senior Sophia Mefford
Mefford hit .341, scored 25 runs and added 10 RBI.
Junior Natlie Martensen and senior Miranda Stearns also return after logging varsity innings a season ago.
Junior Allie Neujahr also returns for the Panthers after hitting .316. She also scored 18 runs. She will play on the left side of the infield.
Senior Cassie Ziemba also played varsity softball last season. She will be asked to do more in 2019 and is expected to play infield.
“It may take a few weeks to sort things out, but there is potential,” Jahde added.
