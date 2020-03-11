LINCOLN – It’s been a minute since the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team has gotten a chance to compete at the state tournament.
The Jays ended a 13-year respite from the tournament when they were able to dispose of Chase County in the Class C1-5 district championship 54-28, punching their ticket to the Class C-1 state tournament.
The Jays, led by Coach Jacob Mohs, will take a 17-8 record into Lincoln and go into the tournament as the seventh seed. They will play defending Class C-1 champ Auburn in the opening round. The Bulldogs will take a 30-game winning streak into their opening round game against the Jays on March 12 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Thirteen years ago it was Coach Brad Jacobsen leading the Jays into the C-1 tournament where they were able to pull off a first round upset over the Wahoo Warriors. The Jays were defeated by Chadron in the semifinals.
Thirteen years later it is another Jacobsen leading the Jays into battle.
Cale Jacobsen, a 6’3” sophomore and the son of the former Jays coach and current secondary principal at Ashland-Greenwood, leads all Class C-1 players in scoring at 22.4 points per game.
Jacobsen has scored 561 points going into the state tournament and also leads the Bluejays in rebounds (220), assists (75), steals (85) and blocked shots (27).
Outside of their all-state candidate, the Jays get solid contributions from a host of solid complimentary players.
Guard Jarrod Nafzinger, a 6’2” junior, averages 7.4 points, three assists, 2.4 assists per game and shoots 57 percent from the field.
Senior sharpshooter Rece Kissinger stands at just 5’10” but enters the state tournament as one of the team’s best shooters. He averages seven points a game.
Senior guard Gavin Bergsten leads the team with 32 made 3-pointers and scores at 6.5 points a game for AGHS.
Seniors Bryce Kitrell and Kyle vonRentzell combine for nine points and five rebounds a game while adding toughness and solid defense to the Jay resume’.
The Jays enter the state tournament averaging nearly 58 points a game and give up just 47 points per contest on the defensive end of the floor.
The Jays’ opponent at state hasn’t lost since Feb. 9, 2019 and enters the tournament as the defending Class C-1 state champ.
The Auburn Bulldogs led by Coach Jim Weeks enter the game with the Jays with decided height advantage.
At 6’8,” senior Josh Lambert is the leading scorer for the Bulldogs at 15.8 points per game and also leads the team on the boards at 7.6 per contest.
Daniel Frary, a 6’4” junior, adds 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.
In addition to the big guys on the interior, the Bulldogs have an all-state candidate at point guard in 6’0” junior Cam Binder. Binder has unlimited range and is one of the best ball handlers in Class C-1. He averages 14.7 points a game and adds three rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs average 60 points a game and give up a Class C-1 state tournament low 36.6 points.
The last time the Jays and Bulldogs played it was AGHS getting the win 59-56 on Jan. 2, 2019 at Auburn High School. It was one of three losses suffered by the Bulldogs last season.
