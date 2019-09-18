MEAD – The Mead Raider football team ran into a physical group from Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night at Mead High School.
The Knights scored 66 points and pulled away from the Raiders in the second half for the 66-22 win.
Mead struggled controlling the line of scrimmage against the Knights and managed just 55 yards on 26 carries.
Sophomore Caleb Lihs led Mead with 16 yards on 10 carries.
The Raiders were able to enjoy some success through the air.
Freshman quarterback Luke Carritt completed 11-of-21 through the air for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Calvin Muhlbach also completed a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Senior JT Haag caught four balls for 60 yards. Junior Hunter Pickworth added 59 yards on a pair of catches.
Haag also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Sophomores Tyler Pickworth and AJ Carritt each caught TD passes.
AJ Carritt and Cade Mongan each finished with 13 tackles.
Junior Bayley LaCroix added six tackles and recovered a fumble.
The Raiders will not play Friday (bye week) and will
return to action on Sept. 27 when they travel to Omaha to take on Omaha Christian Academy.
