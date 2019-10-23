WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday night with a 35-12 home win over Raymond Central.
The Cavaliers were able to win for a second time this season without completing a pass.
In fact, the Cavaliers attempted just one pass against the Mustangs.
But, with the way the home team was chewing up yardage in the run game, there wasn’t much need to put the ball in the air.
Neumann rushed for 407 yards on 48 carries and was led by senior David Lilly who rushed for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries against the Mustangs.
Lilly scored on touchdown runs of 49, 46, 39, 49 and 43 yards while helping the Cavaliers build a 35-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Lilly continues to make his case for All-State honors this season and now has rushed for 1,082 yards and 22 touchdowns on 134 carries.
Reserve running backs Dawson Sabatka and Silas Mongar combined for 55 yards on 12 carries.
Both of Raymond Central’s scores came in the fourth quarter, the first on a 44-yard touchdown run from quarterback Conner Kreikemeier and the second came on the last play of the game when Kreikemeier improvised and found freshman receiver Rylan Stover for a 26-yard scoring pass.
Senior Trey Miller led the Cavaliers in tackles from his linebacker position with eight. Senior Taylen Pospisil, Lilly, junior Will Kavan, sophomore Sam Vrana, sophomore Cadin McGuigan and senior Joe Fisher added four stops apiece.
Sabatka intercepted his fourth pass of the season while senior Jon Matulka, Kavan and Vrana all added sacks.
The Cavaliers regular season will culminate with a home game at Wayne Reeves Field on Friday night against the 6-2 Wayne Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.