WAHOO – The third-ranked Lincoln Lutheran Warriors were able to gain a measure of revenge against the second-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
Last year, Wahoo dealt Lincoln Lutheran a five-set loss in last season’s Class C-1 state championship match. Things played out much differently in the rematch.
It was all Lincoln Lutheran in the C-1 semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Lutheran breezed past the Warriors in straight sets, winning by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-18 behind the play of two-time all-stater Marriah Buss.
“We rely on Marriah, but everybody contributed today,” said Lincoln Lutheran Coach Sue Ziegler.
Zielger, Buss and the Warrior program advanced to their fourth championship final in school history, while Wahoo was sent to the match for third place with the loss.
The first set was tied at nine, before Lutheran forged ahead 12-9 and 17-11 before Wahoo Head Coach Trish Larson was forced to take a time out.
Wahoo trailed 22-15 before scoring four straight points behind two kills from senior middle Lillie Mann and an ace serve from junior Elle Glock.
Lutheran led 24-22 when they were able to score on a dual at the net between Glock and Lutheran’s Abby Wachal. The ball dropped on Wahoo’s side of the floor and Lutheran took the first set.
Wahoo was able to get into an offensive rhythm early in the second set and led until Lutheran was able to tie it 10 on a solo block at the net by Abigail Wohlgemuth.
Struggles with missed serves and with serve receive slowed Wahoo’s momentum late in the second set and Lutheran was able to build a 17-13 lead.
“Our passing and our serve receive were issues today,” said Larson.
Wahoo was able to rally behind sophomore Mya Larson (7 second set kills) to tie the set at 18.
Lutheran was able to wrestle away the momentum by scoring seven of the final nine points of the second set to pull out the 25-20 win.
Lutheran led the entire way in the third set. Leads of 8-4 and 14-7 forced Larson to use both of her timeouts and Wahoo never got closer than four points at any point in the third set.
A kill by Buss finished off the sweep over the two-time defending C-1 champ.
It was a frustrating day all-around for Wahoo.
“We just couldn’t seem to get anything going,” Larson said. “But I’m proud of our girls for not giving up.”
Wahoo missed 11 serves against Lutheran and hit just .266 compared to .455 for Lutheran.
Larson led Wahoo with 19 kills on 54 swings. Junior Kelsie Sears added 11 kills.
Buss had 19 kills and hit .474.
“Our girls stuck with the game plan,” Ziegler said. “Every girl stepped up and I think our hitting percentage was pretty incredible.”
Senior Kendal Brigham, Larson and Sears combined to finish with 35 of the team’s 55 digs defensively.
Glock handed out 37 set assists
