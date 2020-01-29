WAHOO – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team wrestled twice last week, starting with a rescheduled meet in Syracuse and ending at the conference meet.
The Jays traveled to Wahoo for the annual Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday. AGHS finished sixth as a team after scoring 76 points.
Jacob Ludwig was crowned conference champion in the 220-pound weight division. The AGHS senior scored a 6-1 decision over Cole Klabunde of Fort Calhoun in the 220-pound gold medal match up.
Bluejay 106-pound freshman Blaine Christo finished second at the conference meet. Christo lost by injury default at the hands of Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun, dropping his season record to 24-4.
Ethan Hegwood also finished runner-up at the conference meet, wrestling at 285. Hegwood won by pinfall over Brennan Campbell of Platteview in the third-place match.
Senior Brian Maguire (160) finished with a record at 2-1 at the conference meet and ended up third.
Freshmen 152-pound Luke Lambert and Logan Sobota (170) also won matches at the conference meet.
The Syracuse Pin Tournament was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but had to be moved to Jan. 21 due to inclement weather.
Despite entering only seven wrestlers, the Jays were able to finish third at the meet with 28 team points. Conestoga won the meet with 43 points.
Christo improved to 23-3 on the season with three wins, including two valuable pins.
Ludwig added four wins at the meet and moved to 24-4 on the year with three pinfalls and a 7-3 decision.
Hegwood finished 3-1 at the meet with all three wins coming via pinfall in the 285-pound division. He improved to 7-16 on the season.
Lambert won two and lost two in Syracuse. The 2-2 finish moved Lambert’s record to 10-14 on the season.
Ty Beetison (113), Nathan Upton (138) and Sobota (160) also won matches in Syracuse.
