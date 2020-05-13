ARLINGTON – 2011 Wahoo graduate Colter Mattson has been named head football coach at Arlington High School.
Mattson was a standout offensive and defensive lineman for Coach Chad Fox and the Warriors from 2008-10 and went on to play college football for Midland University in Fremont.
For the past three seasons Mattson has been entrusted with the Eagle defense under long time head coach Steve Gubbels.
The Eagles finished 4-5 last season and the defense, after giving up 98 points in losses to West Point-Beemer and Pierce, got better every game under the tutelage of Mattson.
The Eagles gave up just 84 points over the last seven games of the season.
Mattson credits Gubbels for preparing him to take over as head coach.
“Coach Gubbels is football through and through. He were always prepared and made sure that the coaching staff was all on the same page,” Mattson stated.
Prior to his three years as the Eagle defensive coordinator, Mattson coached football and wrestling at Beatrice high school for two years.
In his three years at Arlington the Eagles have combined for an 11-16 record.
Mattson has been entrusted to help the Eagle football program take the next step.
Arlington has been a part of the Nebraska State playoffs 12 times since 2003, but have compiled a record of 8-15 in the postseason.
Mattson, a defensive guy, is focused on the offensive side of the football and is committed to making changes which will lead to more big plays and more points in 2020.
The Eagles averaged just 21 points a game last season and were held to 14 points or less in five of their nine games.
“We are going to change up the offensive scheme. We have some pretty talented skill guys coming back and we are going to try and spread things out a little bit,” Mattson said.
The scheme on the defensive side of the ball is going to remain the same according to Mattson. The Eagles employ a 4-3 scheme.
Mattson inherits a talented group, but admits that youthful inexperience will
be a concern.
“We will be pretty young and we are going to have to fill in some holes along the offensive and defensive lines,” Mattson said.
Adding to the challenge is the fact that many of his players have lost three months of competing in a spring sport, conditioning and weight training.
“It’s a tough situation, but everyone is in the same boat. The athletes have had to take it upon themselves to make sure they are staying in shape and taking care of themselves,” Mattson stated.
With questions still to be answered and directed health measures still in place, Mattson is doing his best to keep the lines of communication open with his players and coaching staff.
“That is all you can do. Try and do your best to make sure that everyone is on the same page,” said Mattson.
Mattson will teach fifth and sixth grade math and science next year and lives in Fremont with his wife Megan Schulz, a 2011 Yutan graduate.
The Eagles will open the 2020 season with a road game against West Point-Beemer.
