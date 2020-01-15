YUTAN – The fifth-ranked Mead Raider boys basketball team split a pair of games last week starting with a 52-11 victory at home against the overmatched Cedar Bluffs Wildcats on Jan. 7.
The Raiders didn’t allow more than four points in any quarter and the final eight minutes featured a running clock.
The home team led 15-2 after one quarter and 35-6 at the half against the 1-10 Wildcats.
The Raiders forced 21 turnovers and converted the miscues into 32 points on the offensive end.
Senior JT Haag scored a game-high 15 points and added four rebounds and three steals.
Sophomore Tyler Pickworth added 11 points and three steals against the Wildcats.
The Raiders returned to action on Jan. 10 when they traveled to Yutan to do battle with their Saunders County rival.
The Raiders went toe-to-toe with the second-ranked team in Class C-2 before falling 49-42.
The Raiders matched the physicality of the Chieftains, but turned the ball over a few too many times against the Chieftain trap.
“We played what may be our best game of the season against a really good basketball team. Points off turnovers helped us against Cedar and hurt us against Yutan where we gave up 21 points off turnovers,” said Mead Coach PJ Quinn.
Junior Hunter Pickworth led Mead with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.
Haag added eight points and four assists.
“We were fairly effective on offense when we didn’t turn it over, with nearly a 54 percent field goal percentage and 11-14 shots in the paint,” Quinn added.
The split moved the Raider record to 5-3 on the season.
