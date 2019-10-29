WAHOO - Three ranked area volleyball teams took care of business on Monday night while advancing in sub-district play.
The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers advanced to the Class C2-6 sub-district final with a four set win over conference rival Aquinas Catholic on Monday night at Wahoo High School. The Cavaliers won by scores of 25-16, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-13. The 23-9 Cavaliers will play the Cross County Cougars (23-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Wahoo High School.
The Wahoo Warriors advanced to the Class C1-4 sub-district final with a straight set win over David City High School on Monday night at Fremont High School. Wahoo won by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-14 to improve to 26-3 on the season. The Warriors will play the 21-7 North Bend Central Tigers at 6:30 p.m. at Fremont High School on Tuesday evening.
The Mead Raiders improved to 22-1 on the season with a straight set victory over Yutan in the Class C2-2 sub-district semifinal match-up on Monday night in West Point. The Raiders defeated the Chieftains 25-14, 30-28 and 25-16 and advanced to the sub-district final where they will square off against the 23-9 Oakland-Craig Knights.
Tuesday night's winners and four wildcard teams in classes C-1 and C-2 will advance into the district final round matches which will played across the state on Saturday.
