YUTAN – Twelve Mead and Yutan players earned postseason ECNC all-conference basketball honors.
On the boys side, the Yutan Chieftains had a pair of players on the first team.
Junior point guard Brady Timm earned first team honors after an outstanding junior campaign. Timm and the Chieftains won 24 games and advanced into the second round of the state tournament before losing a three overtime heartbreaker to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Timm averaged nearly 14 points a game and led all of Class C-2 with 6.3 assists per contest. Timm was also named to Class C-2 state tournament team.
Teammate Trey Knudsen was also named to the first team. Knudsen was the Chieftains leading scorer at 14.5 points per contest. He too was named to the C-2 state tournament team after a huge state tournament where he averaged 18 points a game.
Chieftain senior Colby Tichota was named second team all-conference.
Tichota averaged more than 12 points a game last season and led the Chieftains on the boards, grabbing almost seven a game. He had a solid state tournament and will go down in Chieftain history after sinking a game-tying 3-pointer against Ponca at the end of regulation, leading to a double-overtime win for the Chieftains.
Mead senior JT Haag was named to the third team after leading the Raiders in scoring at nearly 15 points per contest.
Yutan senior Will Hays and Mead junior Hunter Pickworth were both named to the ECNC honorable mention team.
On the girls side, Yutan senior Molly Davis was the only area player named to the first team.
Davis filled the stat sheet night in and night out for the 15-9 Chieftains.
Davis averaged 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals a game last season.
Teammate and fellow senior Johanna Vandenack was named to the second team after a solid campaign. Vandenack averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
Mead sophomore Emily Hebenstreit was named to the third team after leading Mead in scoring at 15.6 points a game for the 11-11 Raiders.
Yutan senior Emma Lloyd, freshman Laycee Josoff and Mead sophomore Emily Quinn were all named to the honorable mention squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.