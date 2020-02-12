SPRINGFIELD – The Raymond Central Mustangs were defeated 58-34 on the road on Feb. 6.
The Mustangs led 10-8 after eight minutes, but were outscored 50-24 over the final three quarters.
The Mustangs shot just 9-of-47 from the field, but were able to convert on 13-of-19 from the free throw line.
Senior Kassidy Johnson had her best game of the season for the Mustangs finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Emaree Harris and senior Katherine Sydik combined to pull down 16 rebounds for the Mustangs. Sydik also finished with seven points.
Raymond Central was slowed by 33 turnovers.
Raymond Central returned to action on Feb. 8 when they traveled to Springfield to take on the Platteview Trojans.
The Mustangs were taken out of the game early and were defeated 56-18.
Johnson led RC with nine points.
Sophomore Abbie Hudson added five points and three rebounds.
The Mustangs made just 7-of-37 from the field and missed all four of their free throw attempts.
