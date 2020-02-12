GRAND ISLAND – The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team competed in the Nebraska School Activities Association State Dual Championships for the first time in school history on Feb. 8.
The eighth-seeded Mustangs were defeated by Aquinas Catholic 62-9 in an opening round Class C match up.
Mustang wrestlers Cameron Schultz and Logan Bryce were the only grapplers to earn victories for Raymond Central.
Schultz scored a pinfall victory over Grady Romshek in the 106-pound match up.
Bryce also won in Grand Island, earning an 8-2 decision over Noah Scott in the 132-pound match up.
After falling to the top-ranked Monarchs, the Mustangs squared off against the fifth-seeded Amherst Broncos.
The Mustangs were defeated by a score of 49-24.
Cameron Schulz earned another win, scoring a pinfall victory in just 54 seconds against Taleah Thomas.
Junior Mitch Albercht also earned a victory, scoring a first period pinfall over Creyton Crumpston in the 120-pound match up.
Sophomore Conner Kreikemeier got in the win column earning a pinfall at 152 pounds over Jakob Graham.
Mustang Caleb Schultz also earned a victory in Grand Island, scoring a first period pin over Ripkin Gallaway.
The Mustangs next action will come at the Class C-3 district tournament in Oakland on Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.