RAYMOND – Sophomore receiver Travis Nelson scored two touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return, but the Raymond Central football team was unable to finish the season with a win as the Mustangs lost at home 48-21 to Columbus Lakeview Friday.
The Mustangs finished the game with 323 total yards from scrimmage on offense but were unable to stop the Vikings on the ground or through the air as Lakeview racked up 391 total yards.
Sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier carried the load offensively for the Mustangs once again but senior running back Allen Walla played exceptionally as well on his senior night.
Kreikemeier had 112 yards passing and 85 yards rushing but it was Walla who had a team-high 103 yards on just eight carries and a touchdown.
Nelson led all receivers with three catches for 36 yards but the Mustangs spread the wealth when it came to attacking through the air.
Seven receivers recorded a catch as freshmen Micah Kreikemeier and Rylan Stover combined for five catches for 45 yards.
On defense, the reliable junior linebacker Michael Potter led all Mustang defenders with 10 total tackles.
Four total turnovers, three fumbles and an interception really set the Mustang cause back as Raymond Central lost the turnover battle 4-1.
The Mustangs finish the season with a record of 2-7 but should return an exciting array of skill players next season.
Expected returners include the entire starting backfield, both Kreikemeiers and sophomore running back Logan Bryce, and several top receivers, including Nelson, Stover and juniors Lucas Buresh and Mitchell Albrecht.
On the line the Mustangs will return Potter at the always vital center position and junior starters Scott Tvrdy and Nolan Benes.
Defensively, the team should feature many of the same offensive talents but with another year in the weight room and the film room the Mustangs can expect a brighter future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.