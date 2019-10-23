RAYMOND – Raymond Central volleyball dropped two matches in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament over the week running its record to 7-18.
In the first match the Mustangs drew the Wahoo Warriors in the first round of the tournament.
The Warriors, No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s prep volleyball ratings, had played the Mustangs once already this season. That Sept. 5 match ended in a Wahoo sweep.
The conference tournament match would end much the same as the Warriors displayed their strength in a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-13, 25-12).
Raymond Central could not stop the athletic attack of Wahoo as four Warriors registered five or more kills, led by Wahoo sophomore Mya Larson’s 18.
Raymond Central junior Grace Mueller was the only Mustang to log more than one kill versus Wahoo, finishing with seven kills on 24 swings and only one error to hit a respectable .250.
The Mustangs had a tough time with Wahoo’s serve as the Warriors were able to score points on 12 ace serves, averaging four a set.
Sophomore Zoie Stachura ended the match with three solo blocks in the loss.
With the loss, the Mustangs were set up to face Douglas County West in an elimination game two days later.
The Mustangs battled their ever-present foe this season, inconsistency, as well as the Falcons.
Raymond Central lost each of the first two sets by eight, then won the third set convincingly, only to fall in the fourth as the Falcons won 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 10-25, 25-14).
Mueller and Stachura were once again the driving forces behind the Mustangs.
Mueller finished with 15 kills in the match, Stachura finished with five kills, two aces and a solo block.
The Mustangs travel to Mead Oct. 22 before heading into subdistricts.
Raymond Central will be one of five teams traveling to York, Oct. 28-29, for Subdistrict C1-5 play.
