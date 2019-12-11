COLUMBUS – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished runner-up at the Viking Invitational in Columbus on Friday night.
The Mustangs scored 191 team points and finished just five and a half points behind the Vikings who won the meet with 196.5 team points.
The Mustangs finished with three champions at the invitational and it was junior Mitch Albrecht, sophomore Logan Bryce and sophomore Conner Kreikemeier combining to score 74 points.
Albrecht improved to 6-0 on the season after finishing 4-0 while winning the 120-pound championship. Albrecht pinned Jose Escandon of Gibbon in the first period to win the title.
Bryce won all three of his matches in Columbus including a thrilling tiebreaker against Gibbon’s Daniel Escandon in the 132-pound championship match up.
Kreikemeier improved to 6-0 on the season after notching four wins in Columbus.
Kreikemeier claimed the 152-pound title after scoring a 3-0 decision over Grady Belt of Shelby-Rising City.
113-pounder Brock Skeahan finished second at the meet in Columbus after falling to East Butler’s Brayden Brecka by a second period pin.
Sophomore Travis Nelson lost for the first time this season and ended up second in Columbus. Nelson won three matches before getting pinned by Joel Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview in the 138-pound finals.
Junior John Karpov also finished runner-up in Columbus after posting a 2-1 record.
Karpov was pinned in the 160-pound final by Grant Lindsley of Shelby-Rising City.
145-pounder Caleb Schultz improved to 6-1 on the season after finishing third in Columbus with a 4-1 finish. Schulz scored a forfeit win over Brock Mahoney of Columbus Lakeview in the 145-pound match for third-place.
Junior Gavin Soden also finished third in Columbus after finishing with a record of 4-1 on Friday night. Soden got a forfeit win in the 170-pound match for third-place.
Prior to competing in Columbus, The Mustangs earned a pair of dual wins against East Butler and North Bend Central in Brainard on Dec. 5.
The Mustangs will host a dual tournament on Friday, Dec. 13 at Raymond Central High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.