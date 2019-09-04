VALLEY – Raymond Central jumped out to a 39-0 first half lead and cruised to a 46-8 season opening win over Douglas County West, Friday night.
Mustangs head coach Wade Houchin said that the win was more than just another “W.”
“It was bigger than just a week one win,” Houchin said. “It was confirmation that we got better.”
The 39 first half points were more than the Mustangs scored in any game in the 2018 season.
“The first half was amazing,” Houchin said. “It’s a joy to watch them be happy.”
Sophomore Travis Nelson had an interception return for a touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown to pace the Mustangs.
Houchin said that Nelson was a “big spark plug” for the Mustangs in the win.
Houchin said that the offensive line play really stood out.
“We didn’t have to call a variety of things,” Houchin said. “We were able to execute at a high level all night.”
Houchin said that junior Michael Potter was exceptional from his spots at center and linebacker for the
Mustangs.
Houchin said that the second half got a little sloppy defensively as the Mustangs took their foot off the gas.
Missed tackles and several typical first-week errors kept Raymond Central from keeping up its first half pace, Houchin said.
The game was a rematch of a game the Mustangs lost last year. The Falcons won the 2018 matchup at Raymond Central 32-13.
The Mustangs start the season 1-0 and will have their first home game Sept. 6 as they host Falls City.
No stats were available for this game at press time.
