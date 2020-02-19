OAKLAND – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished fifth with 98 points after competing at the two-day Class C-3 district tournament in Oakland on Feb. 14-15.
Ten of the 13 Mustang wrestlers won matches at the district meet and four RC grapplers advanced to the 2020 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha beginning on Feb. 20.
Junior Mitch Albrecht will be making his third straight appearance at the state meet after capturing district championship honors at 120 pounds.
Albrecht won three matches at the district meet and will take a 46-4 record into Omaha. Albrecht shutout Aquinas Catholic wrestler Hunter Vandenberg 7-0 in the 120-pound match for gold.
132-pound sophomore Logan Bryce was dominant at the district meet while winning all three of his matches, two by pinfall and one by a 17-5 decision. The 17-5 decision came in his championship match up with Cameron Williams of Conestoga. Bryce will take a 40-4 record into Omaha.
Sophomore Conner Kreikemeier will be making his second consecutive appearance in Omaha after finishing third in the 152-pound weight division in Oakland.
Kreikemeier finished 3-1 in Oakland, including a 3-0 decision over Wilber-Clatonia’s Tad Moldenhauer in the 152-pound match for third place. Kreikemeier will take a 42-4 record into Omaha.
170-pound junior Gavin Soden will be making his first appearance in Omaha after finishing fourth at the district meet.
Soden improved to 26-20 on the season after finishing with a record of 2-2 in Oakland.
106-pound freshman Cameron Schultz (30-23) finished one win short of qualifying for the state championships after losing to Hudson Barger of Crofton/Bloomfield.
113-pound sophomore Elijah Nacke (17-17) also finished one win away from qualifying after losing to Miguel Jaimes of Wilber-Clatonia.
195-pound sophomore Noah Thornburg (18-20) lost to Taylor Weber of Boone Central/Newman Grove in the consolation semifinals.
