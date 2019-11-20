WAHOO – With just one senior on this year’s Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Softball Team, the future of the sport looks bright in and around Saunders County.
One senior, four juniors, three sophomores and even two freshmen make up the first team.
Mary Chvatal, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Honorary Captain
Chvatal captains the 2019 team after a phenomenal sophomore campaign on the diamond.
Chvatal hit a team best .448, scored 31 runs and stole an area best 30 bases while hitting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
Defensively, Chvatal switched from third base to shortstop this season and made the transition seamlessly.
“Mary is one of the most explosive and talented kids in the program. She has the speed to drop a bunt and run it out, the power to hit a home run and the ability to stretch a single into a double,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Dave Brabec.
Camryn Ray, junior
Ashland-Greenwood
Ray, a three-year starter, proved her versatility at the plate and on the field this season for the Bluejays.
Ray played both corner infield spots and transitioned from hitting cleanup to leadoff midway through the season.
She hit a team-best .410, scored 25 runs, drove in 27 and added eight doubles and two home runs.
“Camryn has a lot of grit. She is smart, consistent, can hit for power and she is a very good base-runner,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Amber Dutcher.
Autumn Iversen,
freshman
Wahoo
Iversen excelled for the Warriors in her first varsity season on the diamond.
She started the majority of her games at shortstop, but also helped out on the mound.
She hit .345, slugged .667 and led the team in home runs with seven and in RBI with 32.
She also scored 30 runs and finished with an on base percentage of .430.
“Autumn came in as a freshman and had such great knowledge of the game. She is a very smart and smooth player,” said Wahoo Coach Trina Christen.
Kiara Libal, junior
Ashland-Greenwood
Libal makes her second straight appearance on the All-Area team after another solid year on the diamond for the Bluejays.
Libal hit .351, scored 27 runs, drove in 14 runs and finished with a slugging percentage of .519.
She played a great shortstop for the Bluejays finishing with just five errors in 104 chances at shortstop.
“Kiara is a very talented player and a good defensive leader, what you would want from a shortstop. Out team goes how Kiara goes,” said Dutcher.
Aja Henderson, junior
Wahoo
Henderson stepped into a starter’s role this season and had a tremendous junior campaign.
Henderson used her speed to make a number of plays in the outfield and wreak havoc on the bases.
Henderson hit a team-best .416, led the team in hits with 42 and in stolen bases with 14.
“Aja is a great left-handed hitter and her speed allowed her to make a lot of plays in the outfield,” said Christen.
Alyssa Luedtke, junior
Wahoo
Luedtke emerged this season as one of the top centerfielders in Class C.
Luedtke took away a number of base hits and used her strong arm to cut down runners on the bases.
She hit .382, finished with a team-best .452 on base percentage, scored 30 runs and finished second on the team with 10 stolen bases.
“Alyssa was a great team leader for us in the outfield. She took away a lot of hits defensively and her speed on the bases created a lot of opportunities offensively,” said Christen.
Avery Mayberry,
freshman
Bishop Neumann
Mayberry provided Coach Brabec and the Cavaliers with a versatile player in just her first season on the varsity diamond.
Mayberry played multiple positions for the Cavaliers including catcher and hit .305 while providing a capable bat and speed at the top of the Cavalier lineup.
She scored 22 runs, drove in 16, stole nine bases and finished with a .406 on base percentage.
“Avery is one of the most versatile players I have ever coached. She has some of the best work ethic that I have ever seen in a player this young,” said Brabec.
Hattie Bohac, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Bohac had the tough task of filling the shoes of the most decorated catcher in school history, Taylor Stuhr, a two-time all-state selection.
Bohac proved that she was up to the task, hitting .333 with 19 RBI.
Her work behind the plate improved throughout the season and it was her work with young pitcher Macy Sabatka which impressed Brabec.
“She was a huge help with our pitching staff and getting those girls on the same page and on track with the pitches we call and how we do this day-to-day,” said Brabec.
Aspyn Harrison, senior
Blue River
Harrison is the lone senior on the team this season.
Harrison hit an area best .476 last season and finished with 27 RBI and scored 17 runs.
She finished 10-15 with a 3.25 ERA while pitching 129 innings. She struck out 146 and walked just 46.
“I think Aspyn was one of the top hitters in the area this season and she set school records on the mound as well,” said Blue River Coach Greg Jahde.
Macy Sabatka, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Sabatka, like her battery mate, had big shoes to fill as she toed the rubber in August for the first time as a starter.
Sabatka took over for two-time all-state pitcher Hadley Chvatal.
She finished with a record of 12-8 while working more than 130 innings for the Cavaliers.
She finished with an ERA of 3.70 and walked just 30 hitters while striking out 78.
“Macy improved so much from the first game to the last game. She was able to work ahead in the count and get batters in situations where they had to guess,” Brabec added.
Second Team Members
Inf: Aubrey Sylliaassen, Bishop Neumann Fr.
Inf: Molly Davis, Yutan-Mead Sr.
Inf: Rachel Steinauer, Yutan-Mead Sr.
Inf: Devin Rodgerson, Ashland-Greenwood So.
Of: Rachel Potter, Raymond Central, So.
Of: Sophie Mefford, Blue River Sr.
Of: Katherine Sydik, Raymond Central Sr.
C: Katelyn Urban, Wahoo So.
AP: Mackenzie Mayer, Ashland-Greenwood Sr.
P: Morgan Oden, Wahoo Sr.
