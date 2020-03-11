YORK – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers lost six games this season. In the six losses the Cavaliers scored a total of 211 points (35 per game).
The Cavaliers struggled putting the ball in the basket in the Class C1-8 district tournament championship game against Kearney Catholic at York High School on March 2 and were defeated 39-28.
The Cavaliers shot 32 percent against the Stars and got to the free throw line just four times.
The most glaring statistic was the deficiency on the boards for the Cavaliers.
The Stars outrebounded Neumann 36-16 and the Cavaliers gave up 13 offensive rebounds.
“Kearney Catholic was the one team that could match up with his height wise. That and how well they play defense gave us trouble offensively,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
No Cavalier player scored more than seven points. Seniors David Lilly and Joe Fisher each scored seven points against the Stars. Lilly added four rebounds and two assists.
Senior Teagan Ahrens added five points and three rebounds.
Senior Jarrett Kmiecik filled up the stat sheet with a team-best five steals, four rebounds and took two charges on the defensive end.
“Even though the game didn’t go the way we wanted it to I am very proud of the season the boys put together. The effort and attitude throughout the entire season was absolutely outstanding,” added Weiss.
The Cavaliers ended the year with a record of 18-6.
Four of the Cavalier losses came against teams who will be competing in the Nebraska State Basketball Championships starting Thursday in Lincoln.
