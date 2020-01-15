OMAHA – It was a rough weekend for the ninth-ranked Bishop Neumann boys basketball team.
The Cavaliers lost a pair of games against a pair of ranked teams on Thursday and Friday night’s.
The Cavalier offense struggled mightily, mustering a total of 69 points in the two games, including a season-low 25 on the road against Bennington on Jan. 9.
The Cavaliers got behind 15-2 in the second quarter and were not able to recov
er while losing 38-25 at the hands of the Badgers.
Neumann shot just 23 percent from the field and made just 6-of-11 from the free throw line.
“Our defensive intensity and effort was where it needed to be tonight versus a good Bennington team, but unfortunately getting off to a slow start (down 2-15) and not being able to finish on the offensive end was too much to overcome,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Mike Weiss.
No Cavalier player scored in double-figures and Neumann was led by senior David Lilly who scored nine on
3-of-5 shooting.
Senior Joe Fisher led the Cavaliers on the boards with nine.
“Starting the fourth quarter we were down eight points and got four defensive stops in a row but failed to get any points on the offensive end to cut into the deficit,” said Weiss.
The Cavalier struggles on the offensive end of the floor continued when Neumann made a trip to west Omaha for a conference game with the Boys Town Cowboys.
The Cavaliers trailed by just two points heading into the final eight minutes, but were outscored 18-11 in the final quarter, resulting in a 53-44 setback.
“Even though we struggled for the second straight game offensively the boys continue to do a great job on the defensive end to keep us in games and give us a chance to win,” Weiss added.
Senior Teagan Ahrens led the Cavaliers with 16 points to go with four rebounds.
Fisher scored 10 points and led all players with 12 rebounds.
Lilly added eight points and five rebounds for Neumann.
The losses dropped Neumann’s record to 8-3 on the year.
