ARLINGTON – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team competed twice last week starting with a quadrangular at Centennial High School on Jan. 16.
The Cavaliers had a great night defeating all three of their opponents.
Neumann defeated host Centennial (51-27), Neligh-Oakdale (51-27) and Fillmore Central (42-28).
“It was a great night tonight. We avenged an earlier loss by beating the number two-ranked dial team in Neligh-Oakdale and also beat a pretty good Fillmore Central team,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Daryl Braunsroth.
Three Cavaliers finished the night with unblemished records.
Freshman Aaron Ohnoutka (106) improved to 23-3 on the season with three more victories, two contested. Both of his wins came via first period pinfalls.
Junior Seth Fairbanks also finished 3-0 at the quadrangular while competing at 138 pounds. Fairbanks scored two first period pins and then gutted out a 6-5 decision over Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central. The three wins moved his record to 23-4 on the season.
220-pound senior Jon Matulka improved his season record to 19-8 after receiving three forfeits.
Cavaliers Cade Lierman (113), Josh Urlacher (120), Max Lautenschlager (132), Conner Specht (145), Thomas Vrana (152) and Samuel Vrana (160) each finished 2-1 at the quadrangular.
The Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday when they traveled to Arlington for an invitational.
The Cavaliers finished eighth at the meet after accumulating 77 team points.
Aaron Ohnoutka scored 26 points at the meet after finishing with a record of 3-0. All three of his wins came via pinfall including a second period pin over Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia in the 106-pound gold medal match up. Ohnoutka improved his season record to 26-3.
Fairbanks added a third place finish in Arlington after winning three of his four contested match ups. Fairbanks improved to 26-5 on the season after scoring a 5-0 decision over Jack Chapman of Milford in the 138-pound match for third place.
“It was a tough day all around. There were some really good teams here and they wrestled better than we did today,” said Braunsroth.
