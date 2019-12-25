WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team got a good test at the 14-team Wahoo Warrior Invitational on Saturday at Wahoo High School.
The Cavaliers finished seventh at the meet after scoring 67 team points.
The Cavaliers were paced by second-place finishes from freshman Aaron Ohnoutka and sophomore Sam Vrana.
Ohnoutka suffered his first loss of the season in the 106-pound match for gold.
Ohnoutka dropped a hard-fought 6-4 decision against Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood. The loss dropped Ohnoutka’s record to 13-1 on the season.
Vrana finished with a record to 2-1 at the Wahoo meet with only loss coming at the hands of Wahoo senior Trey Shanahan in the gold medal match at 160. Vrana lost a 6-0 decision. Vrana’s record stands at 11-4 on the season.
Cavalier junior Seth Fairbanks finished third at the meet while competing in the 138-pound weight class. Fairbanks finished with a record of 3-1, moving his season-mark to 14-2.
Fairbanks pinned Hunter Smith of Plattsmouth in the match for third place.
Senior Jon Matulka finished fourth at the meet and scored 11 points while competing in the 220-pound weight class. Matulka finished with a record of 2-2 on Saturday, moving his season record to 12-3.
Cade Lierman (113), Josh Urlacher (120), Adam Ohnoutka (126) and Conner Specht (152) all won matches at the Wahoo meet.
“Going into this event, I knew it was going to be pretty tough for several of our wrestlers. I think they all wrestled well and we won some matches that helped us figure out where we are this season,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Daryl Braunsroth.
