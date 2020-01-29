KEARNEY – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team finished third at the annual Centennial Conference Tournament held at Kearney Catholic High School on Jan. 25.
The Cavaliers scored 115.5 points and finished behind only Aquinas Catholic and Archbishop Bergan at the 11-team meet.
A pair of Neumann wrestlers were crowned conference champs at the meet.
Freshman Aaron Ohnoutka continued to add to an already impressive resume.
Ohnoutka improved to 29-3 with three dominating victories, including a first period pinfall over Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic in the 106-pound match up for the gold medal.
Sophomore Sam Vrana also had himself a day in Kearney.
Vrana notched three victories in Kearney while improving to 24-10 on the season. Vrana secured a second period pinfall over Dylan Marchand of Archbishop Bergan High School in the 160-pound gold medal match up.
220-pound senior Jon Matulka added a second-place finish in Kearney.
Matulka finished 2-1 on the day and improved to 26-5 on the season. His lone loss came against Peyton Cone of Archbishop Bergan in the 220-pound gold medal match up.
Junior Seth Fairbanks also wrestled well at the conference meet while earning a third-place medal.
Fairbanks improved to 29-6 on the year after finishing 3-1. His lone loss came at the hands of Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic in the 138-pound semifinals.
113-pound freshman Cade Lierman finished fourth at the conference meet after winning two and losing two.
126-pound freshman Adam Ohnoutka also finished fourth at the meet after finishing with a record of 3-2.
The Cavaliers next action will come at home when they host the annual Cavalier Invitational on Saturday morning.
