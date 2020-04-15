WAHOO – Golf clubs have been moved from the garage to the trunk all across America as spring weather envelopes the countryside.
Golf superintendent’s, golf pros and clubhouse managers are faced with a challenge unlike any that they have ever seen.
In addition to getting the course and facilities ready for the influx of golfers, owners and operators have also had to come to grips of running a business during a global pandemic.
Temperatures soared near 90 degrees on April 7 and 75-degree temperatures greeted weekend hackers on April 11. As a result, many of the courses observed brisk activity.
“We have had a lot of people out here playing golf, especially on the warm days,” said Hilltop Country Club Course Superintendent Chad Koranda.
Hilltop Country Club is Wahoo’s nine-hole semi-private course located a mile south of Wahoo.
The course measures 3,104 yards and the nine-hole track presents a challenge with its tight tree-lined fairways, uneven lies and small greens.
Koranda and his staff have attempted to make the course as safe as possible for golfers looking to enjoy 18 holes. Golfers are encouraged not to touch the flagsticks and Koranda has come up with a way golfers can retrieve the golf ball without removing or touching the flagstick.
Golfers are encouraged to ride one per cart and after every round staff thoroughly clean each one.
“We are trying to do everything we can to make sure that the course is safe and free of the virus,” Koranda stated.
The clubhouse is closed, but golfers can come in and use the restrooms and locker rooms and grab a drink to go.
Scheduling has also been a big challenge for Koranda with leagues and tournaments in limbo.
Koranda has already had to cancel a tournament in early May and the Board of Directors was scheduled to meet on April 16 to discuss how to move forward with events scheduled after the mid-May timeframe.
The banquet room at Hilltop Country Club is a popular place to host high school graduation parties and with the current rules of social distancing those have had to be canceled.
“It’s unfortunate, but we have had a number of cancellations and many of those have been graduation parties,” Koranda added.
For the time being, the course is open to members only and their guests according to clubhouse manager Kathy Johnston.
“We are doing that to try and limit the number of people we have out here golfing for the safety of our members,” Johnston said.
That will remain the case until the clubhouse is open and things get back to ‘normal’ said Johnston.
“We are not taking tee times right now. Our members understand how things work. They come out and work around the people already on the course,” Johnston stated.
Membership sign up is ahead of where the numbers were at this time a year ago according to Johnston.
About 30 miles away, the Ashland Golf Club is a semi-private club located two miles south of Ashland and features 18 holes of challenging golf spread out over nearly 6,300 yards from the back tees.
General Manager Justin Onken is getting a chance first hand to operate a golf course in the midst of a global pandemic.
“It has presented a unique set of challenges that none of us have ever had to deal with before,” Onken said.
The biggest challenge is a closed clubhouse.
“We basically are operating outside of the front door right now,” Onken stated.
The course is open and business has been good according to Onken. It is just operating like it never has before.
“We have been busy when the weather cooperates,” Onken stated.
Onken said that the course is seeing more weekday rounds in April than ever before.
“A lot more people are playing on weekdays. That has been one of the biggest differences,” he added.
Onken and his staff are doing their best to make things as convenient as possible for guests when it comes to setting up a tee time and paying for their round of golf.
“We are asking people to set up their tee times and pay for their round online. We can also do that over the phone,” Onken said.
Another challenge for the Ashland Golf Club general manager is trying to make a schedule of events for the upcoming summer months.
“We have pretty much canceled our events through the second week of May. We are following the guidelines set forth by the Nebraska PGA section,” Onken said.
One event that hasn’t been canceled is the Member-Guest tournament scheduled for June 4. He said that the member-guest is one of the biggest tournaments held every year at the club and hopes that restrictions are lifted by then and that the tournament can be held.
Onken said that the course is short a ‘couple’ of seasonal workers, but otherwise is operating at full strength.
“The grass doesn’t stop growing,” laughed Onken.
Contact the course at 402-944-3388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.