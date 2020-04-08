WAHOO – The last three weeks have been a whirlwind for Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr.
It was business as usual on March 17 for Stuhr and the staff at the Wahoo Civic Center and then 24 hours later everything changed.
The facility closed, schools closed and essentially the city of Wahoo and the state of Nebraska began a period of self-isolation and social distancing.
“I think the abruptness of it all really was the hardest part to deal with. I mean we went from fully operational to completely shut down in 24 hours,” said Stuhr.
Stuhr is following the directives put forth by various public health departments and as a result the Civic Center, Senior Center and Community Thrift Store are all closed until further notice.
“We are telling people that all of our indoor facilities will be closed indefinitely and when they will open back up has yet to be determined,” Stuhr said.
Last week, Wahoo Parks and Recreation made the decision to close all city playgrounds and play structures. Stuhr said employees spent Wednesday, closing all of the structures throughout the city of Wahoo.
Caution tape has been put around the structures in an effort to prevent community spread.
All park restrooms are also closed.
While the playgrounds are closed, Stuhr wanted to emphasize that all city parks, trailed, ball fields and greenspaces are open and available for use.
“They are all open, but we ask everyone to follow the guidelines set forth by the health organizations, maintaining social distancing and keeping gatherings to less than 10 people,” Stuhr stated.
Stuhr wants to encourage everyone to get outside and stay active, but he wants everyone to be mindful of the current directive and continue with social distancing norms while utilizing city grounds and facilities.
Stuhr also stated that the Senior Meal Program continues to operate. Meals are being delivered Monday-Friday within the city limits of Wahoo.
The Senior ‘Busy Wheels’ Transportation Program has been indefinitely suspended.
There are a multitude of changes to recreation programs.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 has been canceled.
Youth Spring Volleyball (all grade levels), youth spring soccer (1st through 6th grade) and all preschool and after school programs have been canceled for the rest of the year.
Stuhr said that he is in the process of working through the logistics of issuing refunds/credits to people with children enrolled in the different recreation programs.
A number of youth programs have been indefinitely postponed including pre-K and kindergarten soccer, gymnastics, women’s volleyball league and all group fitness classes.
Youth baseball and softball registration has been indefinitely suspended.
Lifeguard training class registration is underway. Registrations are only being accepted via the mail.
Summer swim lesson registration has been pushed back to May 19, but that could be pushed back to a later date. More Information can be found online.
The Wahoo Aquatic Center is still on schedule to open on Memorial Weekend, but unfortunately, like everything else, may be postponed or cancelled.
The Aquatic Center has become a popular summer hangout for kids throughout Saunders County and a place that employs between 25 and 30 seasonal workers.
Closing for the summer would have a negative impact on a lot of people.
“The Civic Center is a cash-flow operation. If we would have to close the Aquatic Center for the summer it would be certainly impactful,” said Stuhr. “We are hopeful that we won’t have to do that.”
Stuhr said there is no timeline regrading a decision on the Aquatic Center, but he said he would continue to follow the plan set forth by the state and national health departments.
In addition to offering refunds for the recreation programs, Stuhr is also in the process of working through how to refund the monthly memberships of the people paying to use the facilities located inside the Civic Center.
The financial losses mount every day the facilities remain closed and a prolonged shutdown would have a negative impact on WPR’s bottom line.
“We are in the process of tracking lost revenue. It will be substantial,” said Stuhr.
Relief is on the way from the government, but Stuhr isn’t sure that WPR is going to qualify for Federal Aid.
And he is not concerned about that.
“People are going through far worse than losing a few dollars. You have to keep everything in perspective,” Stuhr said.
wahooparksandrec.com has a page dedicated to COVID-19 announcements.
